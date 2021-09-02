‘Star Trek: Picard’: Annie Wersching To Recur As Borg Queen For Season 2 Of Paramount+ Series

Bosch and Runaways alum Annie Wersching will join the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s and CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Picard. The series stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 follows its titular character (Stewart) into the next chapter of his life. Season 2 also touts the return of John de Lancie’s Q.

Wersching will recur as the Borg Queen. Alice Krige played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact and VOY: Endgame. Susanna Thompson also took on the character in Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 sees Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

In addition to Bosch and Runaways, Wersching’s credits include The Rookie, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, Castle, Dallas and 24. She is repped by Innovative Artists.