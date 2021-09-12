‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Tops Oprah’s Harry & Meghan Interview, David Letterman To Win Emmy For Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Facing big-name competition, Stanley Tucci’s Searching For Italy CNN series won the Emmy for Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special, a category another CNN travel and food series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, dominated for most of the last decade.

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy faced against the highly rated and headline-making Oprah With Meghan And Harry CBS special and David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Netflix series, as well as CNN’s well received United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell and Showtime’s Vice, which has won the category before. Both Oprah Winfrey and Letterman have won a slew of Emmys (Primetime and Daytime).

The win for Tucci, who was not present to accept the award and instead had provided a pre-recorded speech, comes on the heels of his revelation that he had battled cancer three years ago. In the interview, he detailed his struggles with the disease, which included him having to use a feeding tube for six months.