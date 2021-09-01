‘Sprung’: Martha Plimpton Joins Greg Garcia’s IMDb TV Comedy Series In Recasting

Martha Plimpton (Generation) is set for a season-long arc on Sprung, IMDb TV’s new single-camera comedy, in a recasting. The series hails from My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope and The Guest Book creator Greg Garcia, 3 Arts and Amazon Studios.

She joins previously cast Garret Dillahunt and Philip Garcia in Sprung, which follows an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good.

Plimpton will play Rooster’s mom Barb, replacing Ileana Douglas who originally was cast in the role. The decision to recast was made due to a creative change to the character.

Sprung reunites Plimpton with Dillahunt and EP Greg Garcia, with whom she worked on Raising Hope, for which she earned an Emmy nomination.

Sprung follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving more than two decades in prison. With no place to live post-release, and a global pandemic bringing the world to a virtual standstill, Jack moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Plimpton), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria. Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic.

Garcia and Dillahunt executive produce Sprung with Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia will direct the pilot episode.

Three-time Tony nominee Plimpton recently starred in HBO Max’s Generation. She also stars in the indie film Mass, opposite Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, and Reed Birney. Plimpton was recently seen on the small screen in multiple episodes of Brockmire with Hank Azaria, NBC’s The Blacklist and Younger created by Darren Star. Her film credits include Frozen 2, The Goonies, Parenthood and Running on Empty, among others. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.