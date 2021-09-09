Sonya Rosenfeld To Retire After 35 Years At CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Sonya Rosenfeld, the most senior CAA female television agent and one of the most accomplished female TV agents in the business, is retiring after a 35-year career at CAA where she is a member of the board. Rosenfeld, who just announced her retirement internally, is set to depart the agency at the end of the year.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to spend 35 years as an Agent in CAA’s world-class Television department. I feel lucky to have been involved with so many wonderfully talented people throughout my career and am in awe of their tremendous accomplishments,” Rosenfeld said. “I’m extremely proud of this company, and what it stands for, and I am leaving with tremendous pride in my heart and a huge smile on my face.”

Related Story Brandon Wardell Signs With CAA

Rosenfeld started at CAA on June 24, 1986, two days after she graduated from UCLA.

Watch on Deadline

Hired by TV Lit agents Abby Adams and John Dern, Rosenfeld went on to work for David Greenblatt before serving as the assistant to CAA’s then-Head of Television Lee Gabler, who promoted her to Agent on September 15, 1989.

The client list Rosenfeld has built includes A-list creators, writer-producers and directors as well as actors whose careers she successfully guided. And, in what has become a passion for her over the years, Rosenfeld has been a champion of female talent both in front and behind the camera.

Some more recent hit television series that Rosenfeld has been involved in include The Queen’s Gambit, Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Nine Perfect Strangers, Queen Sugar, When They See Us, Justified, and Empire, among many others.

“Throughout her 35-year career at the agency, Sonya has been a great friend, a great agent, a great collaborator, and a great leader. We all wish her the very best as she begins her new journey, in which we fully expect her to be living her best life,” said CAA Managing Partner Steve Lafferty.

Added CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane, “Sonya has exemplified every great quality of a leader and a human being. Beyond being a remarkable agent, she is the most compassionate and empathetic individual, and her presence will be greatly missed by the entire agency.”

Aside of her Hollywood career, Rosenfeld is on the Board of Directors of the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, and has also done volunteer work for Luminaries, Jrs. and Step Up.