Sony TV Veteran John Weiser To Depart Studio After 33 Years

EXCLUSIVE: John Weiser, President, First-Run Television at Sony Pictures Television, is leaving the studio after more than 30 years.

Deadline understands that Weiser, who has been responsible for successfully negotiating multiple cycles of Seinfeld syndicated sales in the U.S. among a plethora of deals, will exit in September. We’re hearing that he’s unlikely to be replaced directly, with his responsibilities taken over by other execs.

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development, revealed the news to staff this morning, calling him a “valuable member of the SPT leadership team”. See the note below.

Weiser, who is expected to search out new opportunities, quoted Brad Pitt in Sony’s Fury, calling his time at Sony the “best job I ever had”.

Joining in 1988, Weiser spent many years as President, Distribution, Feature Films and Television, before becoming President, First-Run Television in 2018.

In his most recent position, Ahuja said that he had been responsible for “reenergizing” that division, “spearheading” the television division’s location-based entertainment efforts and “helping to lead” the nonfungible token (NFT) process for the studio’s IP.

Weiser said that his time at Sony had been an “extraordinary experience”. In an internal note, he said, “We have been on a long term mission to build Sony Pictures into the world’s premiere production and distribution studio. Today we are in the best shape we have ever been in, the movie slate is fantastic, the TV group has been nominated for the triple crown of Emmys, and Tony has reshaped the studio into a fiscally responsible creative epicenter that’s achieving record profits. I’m proud to have contributed to the company’s success, and I believe Sony is best positioned to continue to grow and have its brightest future.”

Dear team,

I’m writing to let you know that John Weiser, President of First Run Television at SPT, is leaving the studio after an incredible 33 years. While I’ve only had the pleasure of working with John for the past few months, his track record and tenure speak for themselves. He has been a valuable member of the SPT leadership team, and we wish him all the best.

Over the last three years, John has been responsible for reenergizing the studio’s first run division, spearheading the television division’s Location Based Entertainment efforts and helping to lead the NFT (nonfungible token) process for the studio’s IP. John formerly served as President of U.S. Distribution for SPT, distributing the studio’s movies and TV series, and played a key role in successfully negotiating multiple cycles of Seinfeld syndicated sales in the U.S.

John will be with us until the end of September to help ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities. Please join me in thanking John for his many contributions to Sony Pictures over the years and wishing him well in his next adventure! -Ravi