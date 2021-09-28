Sony Pictures Television Launches 2021 Diverse Directors Program

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has begun accepting applications for its 2021 Diverse Directors Program, which is part of SPT’s overall strategy to identify and engage emerging talent from a wide range of backgrounds.

Participants will have the opportunity to get an in-depth education on directing episodic television at SPT as well as have the chance to interact with veteran TV directors, creative executives and showrunners. The program’s intensive workshop consists of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment pros about the intricacies of the pre-production, production and post-production phases.

“At SPT, we are committed to working to ensure a more inclusive environment in front of and behind the camera,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “The Diverse Directors Program was intended to provide another platform for underrepresented voices in the industry, and we believe it is an important part of our strategy to build a pipeline of talent that is reflective of the world around us.”

This is mark the seventh year for the Diverse Directors Program, which missed 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. The 2021 edition begins in January and runs through the spring. Applications can be submitted here.