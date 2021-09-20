Sony Pictures India Unveils Release Slate For Upcoming Year

Sony Pictures Films India has set out a calendar of 17 releases for the next 12 months, including local Hindi, regional and international fare.

The Hindi and regional movies are as follows:

Balwinder Singh Janjua’s (screenwriter of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan) directorial debut, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, stars Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda in a comedy that grapples with India’s unrelenting obsession with fair skin.

Looop Lapeta, directed by commercials filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is an official adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run and is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Aayush Maheshwari.

Underwater thriller Dive comes from Ram and Amita’s Ram Madhvani Films. Written by Renuka Kunzru, the film will celebrate the very tenacity of human will to survive and overcome.

Saale Aashiq is a topical film helmed by debutant Siddharth-Garima, who are known for their work as writers and lyricists for blockbusters such as Ram Leela. The new film is a unique take on honor killings as well as being a romantic drama.

Sabbir Khan directs Nikamma, an action entertainer with Abhimanyu in the lead alongside internet star Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty. The movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Aankh Micholi is a family film revolving around a group of misfits from director Umesh Shukla. It stars Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, among others. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Merry Go Round Studios.

Finally, Major is a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed during the 26/11 attacks. Directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the movie stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the bilingual film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also be released in Malayalam.

The company will also be releasing Hollywood pics in India over the next year including Venom 2 – Let There Be Carnage on October 15, Ghostbusters – Afterlife, Morbius and Bullet Train.

Sony India recently released two films directly onto the streaming platform ZEE5: Rensil D’Silva’s Dial 100 and Satramm Ramani’s Helmet.