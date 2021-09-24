Sony Pictures Animation Exec Alison Mann Named Co-President Of Newly Launched Fourth Wall Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Former Sony Pictures Animation VP of Creative Strategy, Alison Mann, has partnered with Fourth Wall Management to launch the production company Fourth Wall Animation as Co-President.

Mann will work with Fourth Wall Management where she will also serve as a Manager. Her growing client list includes: Jimmy Craig (The Secret Life of Pets), Sophie Koko Gate (Slug Life); John Hoffman (Luca); Donna Lee (Raya and the Last Dragon); Dan Serafin (The Thundermans), Michelle Staphylas (Kung Fu Panda 3); Olivier Staphylas (Abominable).

They will join Fourth Wall’s existing animation clients, including: Trent Correy (Once Upon a Snowman), Hamish Grieve (Rumble), Jenn Kluska (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania), Meghan Malloy (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse), Zach Parrish (Raya and the Last Dragon), Aram Spencer Porter (We Bare Bears), Ian Jones Quartey (Steven Universe), Pam Pettler (Corpse Bride), Fergal Reilly (The Angry Birds Movie), Stephanie Stine (Raya and the Last Dragon), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons), Henry Yu (Hotel Transylvanis 3: Summer Vacation).

Prior to her time at Sony, Mann gained experience in TV, film and gaming while working at Nickelodeon/MTV, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zynga, Disney Interactive, Paramount Pictures Animation, Illumination Entertainment and Sony Pictures Animation. During her 20 years in the industry, she’s worked on such projects as SpongeBob Squarepants, Avatar The Last Airbender, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, The Grinch and Vivo.

“Animation is an amazing medium and vessel for storytelling that we believe can support any type of narrative imagined. Instead of asking ourselves ‘why is this animated’ we should be asking ourselves ‘why is this not animated’. I am excited to join forces with Jon Huddle and Fourth Wall to start this animation production company to push the boundaries of this medium, not only in themes and story but in design,” said Mann.

Mann is also the co-founder and CEO of the BRIC Foundation, an organization set up to solve how to create new access points for women and people from underrepresented groups so they can excel at creative leadership and to enable culture change through engaging and empowering talent.

The new animation company will be based out of Fourth Wall’s newly purchased building on Fairfax, where Mann will work with the Fourth Wall team to identify IP, develop original content and sign new and established clients in the animation space.

Fourth Wall Management was founded in 2016 by former UTA agent Jon Huddle. Including Mann and the recent hire of Colleen Washington from APA, it is now made up of seven managers representing actors, writers, directors and animators.