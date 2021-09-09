Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Starring In ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen & ITV

Solly McLeod (The Rising) and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) will lead the cast of Tom Jones, a four-part period TV series reimagining Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

The project comes from Mammoth Screen (Poldark), PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV. Masterpiece was previously the U.S. home of ITV’s hit period show Downton Abbey.

First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character.

Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series. Georgia Parris (Mari) is directing, Benjamin Greenacre is producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV.

The series has backing from Northern Ireland Screen and will shoot in and around Belfast this fall.