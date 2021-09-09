Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Asia Argento, JoeyStarr & Riccardo Scamarcio To Star In French-Language Thriller ‘Interstate’ – TIFF Market

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Starring In ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen & ITV

Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde
Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Masterpiece

Solly McLeod (The Rising) and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) will lead the cast of Tom Jones, a four-part period TV series reimagining Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

The project comes from Mammoth Screen (Poldark), PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV. Masterpiece was previously the U.S. home of ITV’s hit period show Downton Abbey.

First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character.

Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series. Georgia Parris (Mari) is directing, Benjamin Greenacre is producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV.

The series has backing from Northern Ireland Screen and will shoot in and around Belfast this fall.

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad