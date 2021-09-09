‘Snowfall’ Co-Creator And ‘Den Of Thieves’ Director Team Up With Entertainment 360 on a New Untitled Cannabis Series

EXCLUSIVE: In what is sure to be one of the hotter packages currently on the market, Entertainment 360 is partnering with In what is sure to be one of the hotter packages currently on the market, Entertainment 360 is partnering with Cannabis brands, Cookies and Gashouse, on a new untitled series exploring the origins of the legitimate present-day boom of the marijuana business. Snowfall co-creator Eric Amadio will write the series and exec produce with Den of Thieves director Christian Gudegast helming the pilot and also exec producing. Joining the two as exec producers are Berner, CEO of Cookies and Felix Murry of Gashouse along with 360’s Guymon Casady and Evan Silverberg. Jeff Karam will serve as a consulting producer.

In what’s being described as an epic one-hour drama, inspired by true events, that will offer the inside story of how two young cannabis entrepreneurs navigated the marijuana business from its illegal origins to its legitimate present-day boom, the series marks the first collaboration for Amadio, whose series Snowfall is entering its fifth season at FX, and Gudegast, whose box office breakout feature Den of Thieves has warranted a sequel that begins shooting this winter in Europe.

Berner, the CEO and founder of Cookies has created one of the most globally recognized brands in cannabis as well as one of the largest THC supply chains in the world. Coming out of the world of nightlife entertainment, Felix Murry of Gashouse brought his experience to the world of designer Cannabis, creating one of the most influential culture brands in cannabis. Hailing from the South, where as little as 10 lbs of cannabis could carry a life sentence, his story will encompass the 20-year journey of how the South played a major role in morphing from consuming low end “brick weed” imported from Mexico to consuming and branding high-end cannabis grown domestically in Northern California. Burner and Murray first met during California’s Prop 215 days and with visions aligned, they took big dreams to even bigger realities. Thus Cookies was born and Gashouse was spawned as the two powerhouse leaders of the designer cannabis industry.

Gudegast is currently prepping Den of Thieves 2: Pantera in Europe. He is also writing and directing Mafia X for Thunder Road. Besides the upcoming season of Snowfall, Amadio is set to write and direct The Faith of Long Beach starring Common followed by the thriller La Collezione. Entertainment 360’s most recent television credits include HBO’s Game of Thrones, AMC’s The Terror and Ripley, which is currently in production at Showtime. Amadio is repped by Management 360, ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham and Gudegast is repped by Managment 360 and WME.