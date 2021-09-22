‘SNL’: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek & Jason Sudeikis Set As Season 47 Opening Hosts

Saturday Night Live returns on October 2 with four consecutive shows on NBC.

While we don’t yet know who is returning to the cast or which fresh new faces are being given a chance, we now know who will be fronnting these shows.

Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are set as the four opening hosts, with Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile set as the respective musical guests.

Wilson kicks off the season on October 2, followed by Kardashian West on October 9, Malek on October 16 and Sudeikis hosts on October 23.

It marks the first time hosting for all four.

Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels teased Sudeikis’ appearance during the Emmys at the weekend. The Ted Lasso star was a writer, featured player and repertory player on SNL between 2003-13 and played Joe Biden during the 2019-20 season.

Wilson has appeared as his Zoolander character Hansel alongside Ben Stiller in 2016 but previously told Kevin Nealon that he panicked when being asked to do public speaking.

Kardashian West, who was spotted dining with Michaels over the summer, and Malek have both been lampooned on the show.

The series will air live on NBC as well as Peacock. It is produced in association with Broadway Video.