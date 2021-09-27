Kristen Figeroid Returns To Sierra/Affinity In Expanded Role As Managing Director & Executive Vice President

Former Sierra/Affinity exec Kristen Figeroid is rejoining the company as Managing Director and Executive Vice President. In her new role, Figeroid will run the eOne subsidiary’s day-to-day operations and oversee all sales and partner servicing activities. Figeroid previously served as Sierra/Affinity’s EVP of Sales and Distribution from 2010 to 2015. She will report to eOne’s President of Film, Nick Meyer, and COO of Film and Television, Marc Schaberg.

Figeroid most recently served as Senior Vice President of International Sales and Distribution at Endeavor Content where she handled films such as Book Club, Monkey Man, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Venice Film Festival prizewinning feature directing debut, The Lost Daughter.



In her earlier role at Sierra/Affinity, Figeroid handled sales on such films as Atomic Blonde and Oscar nominees Whiplash and Nightcrawler.

Prior to Sierra/Affinity, Figeroid was Vice President of International Sales at The Film Department and also served as Vice President of International Distribution at Media 8 Entertainment, and Director of International Sales for Mainline Releasing and Lightning Entertainment. Before joining Mainline, Figeroid was employed by Franchise Pictures.

Said Meyer, “We are excited to welcome Kristen back to Sierra/Affinity. Her passion for film and the business, robust industry connections, and unmatched expertise in her field makes her a fantastic asset to our team as the marketplace continues to evolve for independent film sales and financing. Kristen has an infectious energy and was integral to the company’s growth over many years, we look forward to continuing that upward trajectory with her on board.”



Figeroid added, “I am thrilled to re-join Nick, Marc, and the rest of the Sierra family and quickly resume the collaborative relationship we had for many years. I am grateful to be part of this organization and excited for the tremendous opportunities waiting there for me.”

