‘Side Hustle’ Renewed For Season 2 At Nickelodeon

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has renewed buddy comedy Side Hustle for a 20 episode second season. The series returns with new episodes of its debut season beginning Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT leading into the season two premiere on Saturday, Oct. 2.

A teaser from the season 2 debut titled “Model Employees” (above) reveals friends Lex (Jules LeBlanc), Presley (Jayden Bartels), and Munchy (Isaiah Crews) have taken a job as models during the town’s fashion week.

Assuming that they were hired to be in the fashion show itself, they soon learn that the job is actually to be toy model builders and not runway models like they thought. Disappointed by the job they were hired to do, the kids must figure out a way to get into the real fashion show.

Deadline previously revealed Noah Beck from AwesomenessTV’s Noah Beck Tries Things will make his acting debut in Side Hustle‘s second season.

Watch on Deadline

Side Hustle follows the adventures of Lex and Presley as they take on odd jobs to pay back Munchy’s dad after they accidentally destroyed his boat.

The series is created by Dave Malkoff, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner alongside John Beck and Ron Hart. Production of Side Hustle for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.