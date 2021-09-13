Skip to main content
‘She-Ra’ Live-Action Series In Works At Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is developing She-Ra as a live-action series based on the characters from Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, Deadline has confirmed.

DreamWorks Animation, which produced the recent She-Ra: Princess of Power animated series reboot for Netflix, is executive producing.

The new She-Ra series is in early development, and a writer is not yet attached. It will be a standalone story, unconnected to the previous animated series.

She-Ra: Princess of Power originated an 1985 animated series, a collaboration between Filmation and Mattel and spinoff of Filmation’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. It follows the adventures of Princess Adora, Prince Adam/He-Man’s twin sister, who leads the Great Rebellion in the fight to free Etheria from the tyrannical rule of Hordak and the Evil Horde.

The 2018 animated reboot, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, developed by Noelle Stevenson and produced by DreamWorks Animation Television, ran five installments on Netflix from 2018-2020.

The news of the She-Ra live-action series was first reported by Variety.

