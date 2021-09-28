Shawn Simmons To Write High-Speed Thriller For 20th Century Studios With ‘Deadpool’ Scribes Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a pre-emptive purchase, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights new untitled thriller, which will be written by Shawn Simmons. Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are set to produce.

The project is an irreverent high-speed thriller that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Simmons is the creator and executive producer of the Amazon/Endeavor Content series Wayne. A cult hit, Wayne is also executive produced by Reese and Wernick, and stars Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo. Reese and Wernick’s writing and producing credits include the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises, 6 Underground, and the upcoming Joseph Kosinski film Escape From Spiderhead.

Simmons is represented by UTA, Capital Creations, and attorneys Ziffren Brittenham. Reese and Wernick are represented by WME and attorneys Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.