Shawn Levy & Steven Knight’s Limited Series Adaptation Of WWII Story ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Gets Series Order At Netflix, Opens Casting Call

Netflix has handed a series order to a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All The Light We Cannot See from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight.

Stranger Things producer Levy has been developing the project for a couple of years through his company 21 Laps Entertainment at the streamer, where he has an overall deal. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the adaptation and Levy, who directed Ryan Reynolds comedy feature Free Guy, is directing all four episodes.

All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

Levy and producers have started a worldwide casting search for for the lead role of teenage Marie-Laure and actresses who are blind or low vision are especially encouraged to apply.

All The Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015, and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015. All the Light We Cannot See has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment will serve as executive producers on the series. 21 Laps is the production company behind Stranger Things and film Arrival, along with the Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, along with the recently released movie Free Guy. Knight will also serve as an Executive Producer. Joe Strechay (See) will serve as Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.