‘Shang-Chi’ Lifts To $258M Global; ‘Free Guy’ At $277M – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings handily crossed the $250M mark globally this weekend, seeing a very good 34% drop at the international box office and maintaining No. 1s in such key markets as Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Korea, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain and the UK.

The overall overseas weekend was $35.2M from 42 material markets, lifting the international cume to $112M and worldwide to $257.6M. It’s still a question mark on a China release ahead, but there is some runway elsewhere for the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed superhero pic, and word of mouth continues to be positive. Next up, Warner Bros/Legendary’s sci-fi epic Dune opens this week in select overseas markets, and then Bond starts rolling in from September 28.

While most of South East Asia is closed, it’s encouraging to see that Singapore, along with Hong Kong and Taiwan held No. 1s this weekend on Shang-Chi. There is that question mark over an eventual China release — and that’s important since it’s a big Marvel market — but the film is holding its own elsewhere, even if Korea continues to be low.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($16.4M), Korea ($10.7M), France ($7.5M), Russia ($6.1M) and Japan ($5.5M).

In IMAX, Shang-Chi has grossed $21M globally, of which $8.6M comes from overseas.

The only major studio title in the China market of late, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy continues to excel. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer has now grossed $276.5M global, including $174.7M internationally. With $76.3M to date in China, the film is the third highest grossing MPA title there since cinemas reopened in July 2020. The overall weekend was $17.3M overseas.

IMAX is now at $19.7M on the movie, including $10.7M from China.

As a reminder, France, Italy and Germany require a health pass for entry to cinemas (Germany adapted far more quickly, however); 60% of the Australia market by box office potential is currently in lockdown; Korea still has a high number of cases; 70% of the Japanese marketplace is affected by states of emergency which limit screening times and, as noted above, all of South East Asia (save Singapore) is still shuttered.

