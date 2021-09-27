‘Sex/Life’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix After Season 1 Draws 67 Million Households

Netflix has renewed Sex/Life for a second season. The streamer also has revealed that the first season of the steamy drama was watched by 67 million households in the first four weeks since its May 25 release. (Netflix’s metric counts households that have watched two or more minutes of a program.)

The 67 million is the third largest audience for an original Netflix series only behind the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher though the streamer’s subscriber base is ever expanding, which is boosting viewership figures for newer shows.

Set to return for Season 2 are Sex/Life‘s series regulars, Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette. Production will take place once again in Toronto, Canada.

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Sex/Life was created and written by Stacy Rukeyser who serves as showrunner. Rukeyser executive produces with J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

“Sex/Life is a dream come true,” Rukeyser said. “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”