‘Sex Education’ Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix

Moordale Secondary school is set to start a new term.

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a fourth season. The streamer made the announcement at its fan event Netflix Tudum.

It comes only a week after the launch of season three.

The third season begins with a new year. Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, is having casual sex, Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Adam, played by Connor Swindells, are official, and Jean, played by Gillian Anderson has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee, played by Aimee Gibbs, discovers feminism, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Emma Mackey, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Jim Howick also star.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.