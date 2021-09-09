Series Mania Sets March Return; Zurich FF Program; MPC & Mikros Join Forces; Miso Film Hire; ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Cast – Global Briefs

Series Mania 2022

French TV event Series Mania has confirmed it will return in March next year, with the festival running March 18-25 and the forum running March 22-24. The event will once again be held in Lille, France. On March 24, the Lille Dialogues, a one-day summit, will bring together European lawmakers and international TV industry leaders to reflect on the challenges facing the industry and to promote international cooperation. “As we close the doors to this fantastic 2021 edition, we warmly thank the public and the professionals who came in large numbers here, but also want to salute the tremendous welcome from the city of Lille and the unwavering support of the Hauts-de-France Region, a territory committed to the audiovisual sector,” said festival director Laurence Herszberg.

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled its full program for 2021, featuring 164 films from 53 countries. Paolo Sorrentino and Paul Schrader will be in town to accompany screenings of their latest works, The Hand Of God and The Card Counter respectively. Schrader will also pick up an honorary award, as will Sharon Stone, who is getting Zurich’s Golden Icon Award this year. Further titles include The French Dispatch, The Last Duel, Spencer, The Power Of The Dog, and The Lost Daughter. Check out the full program over at the Zurich Film Festival website.

VFX houses MPC and Mikros are forming an alliance of their episodic and film divisions. Mikros, a French company with more than 35 years in the visual effects industry, has been a Technicolor brand since 2015. The combined studios will operate under the MPC Episodic brand and will continue to offer pre-production and VFX services to the French features and episodic market, and beyond. MPC also has studios in Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Bangalore.

Nordic production company Miso Film, owned by Fremantle, has appointed Max Hallén as Managing Director, with plans to grow the business in Sweden. The exec joins from the position of Director of Business Affairs at TV4. Miso Film has upcoming productions including HBO Max Original Lust staring Sofia Helin, and NENT crime series Cell 8. The company has offices in Sweden and Norway as well as its HQ in Denmark.

Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus, the third and final season of the director’s hospital drama which first broadcast in the 1990s, has cast Swedish actor Mikael Persbrandt and actress Tuva Novotny. Alexander Skarsgård and David Dencik will also make appearances as guests. The 5×60 series will premiere in 2022.

All3Media ternational has appointed sales and co-production executive Jennifer Askin to the role of SVP, North America. Reporting to Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas, and based at the company’s US headquarters in New York, Jennifer will manage sales across the US and Canada. She will also ake the lead on building All3Media International’s factual co-production slate in the US and Canada across all platforms. Askin was previously at entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company.