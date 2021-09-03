Series Mania Crowns Winners: Iceland’s ‘Blackport’ Takes International Grand Prize

French TV event Series Mania came to a close yesterday with the handing out of its awards. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

In the International Competition, Icelandic series Blackport took the top prize, while in the French Competition, Jeune Et Golri was crowned best series. The audience award also went to a French series, Germinal. Croatian show The Last Socialist Artefact took best series in the International Panorama strand.

The event unveiled its audience numbers for this year, with more than 54,000 participants across its physical and digital platforms for the festival, and 2,500 across its physical and digital incarnations of the Forum program.

“Given the fantastic response we have received the last few days, we can say with certainty Series Mania was a tremendous success and far exceeded our expectations,” said Laurence Herszber, President of Series Mania. “Additionally, we are delighted to announce that two of our big winners tonight, Blackport and The Last Socialist Artefact, were originally pitched at our Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, once again reinforcing the fact that Series Mania is the place ‘where series begin’.”

Full list of Series Mania winners:

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Grand prize: BLACKPORT (Iceland)

Best Actress: MARIE REUTHER for Kamikaze (Denmark)

Best Actor: an ensemble prize to ITAMAR ROTSCHILD, ORR AMRAMI and SHMUEL VILOZNI for The Echo of your Voice (Israel)

INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA

Best Series: THE LAST SOCIALIST ARTEFACT (Croatia)

Special Jury Prize: VIDA DE COLORES (Colombia)

Best Series – Student Award: WE ARE LADY PARTS (United Kingdom)

FRENCH COMPETITION

Best Series: JEUNE ET GOLRI

Best Actress : ARIANE LABED for L’Opéra

Best Actor: DANIEL NJO LOBÉ for The Code

Best Music: PIERRE LEROUX (Pierre III) for Jeune et Golri

COMEDY COMPETITION

Best Series: FISK (Australia)

SHORT FORMS COMPETITION

Best Series: SOMETHING UNDONE (Canada)

AUDIENCE AWARD

GERMINAL (France)