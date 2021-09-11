Hollywood & World Leaders Remember 9/11 20 Years Later: Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama, Jennifer Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg & More Commemorate That Horrible Day

Refresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of 9/11, America remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the courage displayed in response. From the memorial sites in New York, Shanksville, PA, at the Pentagon itself and across the land and the world, voices of commemoration rose up — and Hollywood was no exception.

In so many ways, #neverforget was the deep sentiment as well as the hashtag of the day

As thousands of Americans, plus Presidents current and past (but no Donald Trump), and Vice Presidents past and present offered their salutes and respect to the fallen, cable news and broadcast networks offered wall to wall coverage of today’s events. Many of who spoke today, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and former POTUS George W. Bush, noted the unity that emerged out of the attacks and the current politics of 2021.

Suited and booted, the Boss himself showed up unexpectedly in NYC this morning to poignantly perform “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch that performance below and read other reactions.

It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CN0Fy1VNBt — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 11, 2021

My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 11, 2021

Today we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who died on September 11, 2001, and the heroes who have always run towards danger to do what’s right. Let’s never forget that day, and let’s never take them for granted. pic.twitter.com/VkN11wZAMh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2021

On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever. pic.twitter.com/eSoaaNwf8X — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 11, 2021

The Queen’s message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001. pic.twitter.com/jsdH4X50Ao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

We will #NeverForget.

We will always fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/tpoquQegMI — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 11, 2021

20 years ago, the city we love showed us its resilience, strength, and hope. To everyone affected on that day or in its aftermath, wherever you are, we are here for you. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/W4zhoOJz5T — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 11, 2021

#NeverForget 9/11 or 1/6 BOTH were terrorist attacks against this country where people died because of malignant ideology and nationalist “pride”. @ me. Let’s have the conversation. Only those sympathetic to the perpetrators of 1/6 will have a problem with this tweet. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 11, 2021