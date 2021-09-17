Skip to main content
‘Seinfeld’ Releases Trailer For Its Netflix Streaming Debut

The show about nothing now has something. In this case, an official trailer to tout its debut next month on Netflix.

The show streamed earlier on Hulu, where it was a perennial favorite, but moved on after a five-year run. That left fans to search out the TV versions or DVDs to get their fix while awaiting a new streaming home.

Soon, the wait will be over.

All 180 episodes of the classic sitcom featuring the Upper West Side adventures of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) will be out on Netflix starting Oct. 1. Created by Larry David and Seinfeld, the show became a cultural touchstone, camping out at No. 1 and bringing the country to a halt when its finale aired.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Watch the trailer above.

