‘Seinfeld’: Comedy Central To Be Series’ Exclusive New Cable Home; Jerry Seinfeld Stars In Promo Touting Lunch

ViacomCBS has unveiled its launch plans for the Seinfeld library, which will leave its long-time home on TBS Oct. 1 to move to Comedy Central.

Viacom acquired the exclusive cable syndication rights to Seinfeld in a deal with Sony Pictures Television in Sept. 2019, before the company’s merger with CBS was finalized and the cable group was restructured. At the time, Viacom announced that Seinfeld would air across Viacom’s entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, with an intention to also add Pop to the mix post-merger. Two years later, with a new leadership at the four networks, now part of the MTV Entertainment Group, the plan has changed and Seinfeld will have a singular home on Comedy Central similar to its decades-long association with one Turner network, TBS.

Seinfeld will launch on Comedy Central Oct. 9 with a countdown of the top favorite episodes as voted on by fans. The series’ 180-episode library to begin airing on Comedy Central on Oct. 11. The network has released a promo for the show’s move featuring star/co-creator Jerry Seinfeld. (You can watch it above)

Watch on Deadline

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winner for Best Comedy Series continues to air in broadcast syndication and on Oct. 1, it will also will move to Netflix from its previous streaming home, Hulu.

Seinfeld stars Seinfeld as a stand-up comedian whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions. Co-starring are Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s ex-girlfriend and current platonic pal, Elaine Benes; Michael Richards as Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, Kramer; and Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic hard-luck best friend.

Seinfeld is a West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment. Seinfeld was created by Larry David and Seinfeld and executive produced by David, George Shapiro & Howard West. Seinfeld is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.