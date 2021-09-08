‘See’ Becomes Apple TV+’s Most Watched Returning Drama Series After Strong Season 2 Start

See, the post-apocalyptic drama headlined by Jason Momoa that helped launch Apple TV+ in November 2019, has set a new ratings benchmark for the streamer.

In its sophomore season, See, which also stars Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, has become Apple TV+’s most watched returning drama series in the first two weeks after release, sources said. As usual, hard streaming ratings data is not made available, but See‘s Season 2 viewership over the first two weeks is said to be up nearly 30% over the same period of Season 1 in the U.S. (See followed a different release pattern in Season 1, when the first three episodes were dropped on premiere date, with the rest of the episodes debuting weekly, while all of Season 2’s episodes are being released weekly. Additionally, since Apple is keeping subscriber numbers for its services under wraps, it is unclear how Apple TV+’s universe has expanded from Nov. 1, 2019, when the service launched, and Aug. 27, 2021, when See‘s second season was released in more than 100 countries.)

Buoyed by the promotional efforts and outreach of its stars to their millions of followers, See’s Season 2 audience climbed by double digits from its premiere week to second week worldwide, sources said.

See‘s record likely soon will be eclipsed by the return of Apple TV+’s signature drama series, the Emmy-winning The Morning Show, whose second season premieres Sept. 17.

Awarded the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation, See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.