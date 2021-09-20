Leslie Bibb Joins Sebastian Maniscalco & Robert De Niro In Lionsgate’s ‘About My Father’

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Bibb is set to star opposite Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in Lionsgate’s comedy About My Father. The pic, as we first told you, is inspired by Maniscalco’s own life and relationship with his dad, and the stand-up comedian co-wrote the screenplay with Austen Earl, which Laura Terruso is directing.

In the film, when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend, they’ll be la famiglia.

Bibb will play Ellie, Maniscalco’s character’s fiancée.

The pic will be produced by Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano, alongside Judi Marmel. Depth of Field’s Dan Balgoyen will executive produce. James Myers and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing production for the studio. Phil Strina negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

Bibb will star as Satan opposite Melissa McCarthy in the Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot; she will also star in the independent horror film The Inhabitant opposite Dermot Mulroney. Her recent work includes the series Jupiter’s Legacy and the Warner Bros. feature comedy Tag. She is represented by ICM and John Carrabino Management.