Sean Bean & Nicola Walker Starring In Stefan Golaszewski Drama ‘Marriage’ For BBC One

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) are leading the cast of Marriage, a four-part drama from Bafta-winning writer and director Stefan Golaszewski (Mum, Him and Her).

Marriage sees married couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30 year marriage. Viewers will see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.

The Forge (Help) and The Money Men are producing for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer.

Executive Producers are Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Beth Willis and George Faber for The Forge and Richard Laxton and Stefan Golaszewski for The Money Men. The producer is Lyndsay Robinson. The show is produced in association with All3Media International, which will represent the drama globally.