‘Home’ Director Scott Weintrob Inks Overall Deal With Boat Rocker

Scott Weintrob, who has directed episodes of Apple TV+’s Home and created Netflix series Fastest Car, has signed an overall deal with Boat Rocker.

The deal will see Weintrob develop and produce series for Boat Rocker via his Large Eyes production company.

It comes after Weintrob recently wrote and designed creative for Rihanna’s new Fenty show for Amazon, which features Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Adriana Lima.

Large Eyes’ current slate includes a series with rapper Lil Uzi.

It is American Rust and Invasion producer Boat Rocker’s latest development deal following pacts with Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions, and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Maroon Visions.

“Scott is a fearless artistic powerhouse with refined taste,” said Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, and Todd Lubin, President, Matador Content. “We can’t wait to work with him and the entire team at Large Eyes to develop projects that push the boundaries of creativity and entertainment across all genres.”

“I’ve been a big fan of Boat Rocker and Matador Content for years,” added Scott Weintrob. “They’re innovators and market leaders with incredible commercial instincts and a great team. Now to be collaborating together with Todd and Jay is a dream.”

Weintrob is repped by WME and The Nord Group.