‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dustin Milligan Joins ‘Food For The Rest Of Us’; Found Footage Horror ‘Mean Spirited’ Sets Cast — North America Briefs

Schitt’s Creek Star Joins Hot Docs Food Film

EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan has boarded doc Food For The Rest of Us as executive producer. The film, which had its world premiere at DOXA, will also play at Hot Docs next month. Milligan is best known for his performances in Rutherford Falls, Schitt’s Creek and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The film follows young people across the U.S. striving for a better world through food, including an Indigenous-owned, youth run organic farm in Hawaii, a Black urban grower in Kansas City, a female Kosher Butcher in Colorado working with the Queer Community, and an Inuit community in the Northwest Territories employing traditional harvesting methods to grow fresh produce in a community greenhouse. Pic is directed by Caroline Cox, produced by Tiffany Ayalik and Caroline Cox and is executive-produced by Stuart Henderson and Milligan. The actor said: “Being born and raised in the North has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, in large part due to the teachings of reverence, respect, and connection to the land that so many Indigenous folks offered to settlers like me. The longer I have been away from home, the clearer it has become how crucial those teachings are to forging a sustainable future for the planet, and all the people on it. Food for The Rest of Us is a deeply moving and important film that not only reinforces these essential truths, but dives deep into the repercussions of colonialism’s attempted erasure of them. The film celebrates the inspirational, marginalized heroes who humbly fight for a better future for us all, day by day, seed by seed.”

Found Footage Horror Sets Cast

Watch on Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Veintimilla, Neville Archambault, and Will Madden have joined cast for Mean Spirited, the solo directorial debut from Jeff Ryan. The film, which is co-written by Ryan and Joe Adams, is a found-footage horror-comedy set to begin shooting this fall. Madden will star as Andy, an up-and-coming Vlogger whose attempts to reconnect with his estranged friend Bryce (played by Ryan) fall apart while a demonic presence begins tormenting the vacationing group. Also starring are Daniel Rashid, Jake Cannavale, Maria DeCotis, and Charlie Pollock. The movie is set to begin filming this fall in the Pocono Mountains and is a First-Names Films production. Veintimilla plays Bridgit Pike / Firefly in hit series Gotham and has most recently been seen on ABC’s Big Sky and The Baker and the Beauty. Archambault has played in genre films including Victor Zarcoff’s 13 Cameras and and its sequel. Madden starred in Beast Beast, the feature directorial debut from his brother, Danny Madden.