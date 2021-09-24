Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About “Unbearable” Loss Of ‘Sex And The City’ Co-Star Willie Garson With Moving Instagram Post

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her late Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson with a moving Instagram post on Friday.

“It’s been unbearable,” she wrote on the social media platform. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship.”

Garson died on Tuesday, September 21 at his home in Los Angels after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57 years old.

The And Just Like That... actress posted a photo compilation of she and Garson together on-screen and off-screen. The photos saw Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw hanging out with Garson’s Standford Blatch, and even saw the two actors enjoying their time in a pool together. Garson was set to appear alongside Parker, along with other Sex and the City OG’s, for the upcoming HBO Max revival series.

Parker recalled the intimate moments she shared with her co-star, adding that their friendship “allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips” and much, much more.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” she continued. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still recesses yet to surface.”

She closed off her social media tribute sharing Garson’s last words to her: “Great bangles all around.”

