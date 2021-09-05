Sarah Harding Dies: Singer With Girls Aloud And Actress Was 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39, died Sunday morning at home of breast cancer, according to her mother. She was 39 years old.

Girls Aloud were Britain’s biggest-selling girl group of the 21st Century, selling 4.3 million singles and four million albums. They scored 21 UK top 10 singles between 2002-2012, including four number ones.

Harding revealed her diagnosis last summer and said the cancer had moved to other parts of her body.

Her mother, Marie, announced her daughter’s death on Instagram, describing her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright, shining star”.