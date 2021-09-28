Sarah Drew Stars In Apple Comedy Series ‘Amber Brown’ From Bonnie Hunt Based On Children’s Books

Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) headline Amber Brown, an Apple TV+ single-camera comedy series based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger. The series, which co-stars Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State) and newcomer Liliana Inouye, is written and directed by Bonnie Hunt (Life with Bonnie), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Filming on the series, produced by Boat Rocker, is underway in Salt Lake City.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Courtesy of Deidhra Fahey

Amber Brown is described as an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Rose plays Amber Brown, an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew plays Amber’s mother Sarah Brown, a good, caring mom with strict rules. Brooks plays Sarah’s boyfriend, Max; Inouye plays Amber’s friend Brandi Colwin.

Bob Higgins (Dino Ranch) and Jon Rutherford (A Tale Dark and Grimm) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

2020-21 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

Danziger’s award-winning Amber Brown middle-grade book series has been published in 53 countries with more than 10 million copies in print.

Drew is best known for playing Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a role she reprised on the show last season. She most recently has been recurring on Freeform’s Cruel Summer. Drew is repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Rose, who recurred on ABC’s The Rookie, is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and Morris Yorn.