Sally Field Joins Cast Of ‘Spoiler Alert’ Movie Based On Michael Ausiello Memoir

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field has been added to the cast of Spoiler Alert, Focus Features’ feature film adaptation of journalist Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, a tragicomic love story. She joins Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge in the pic, which is being directed by Michael Showalter.

Showalter and Field are reteaming after previously collaborating on Hello, My Name Is Doris, the 2015 indie comedy hit starring Field and helmed and co-written by Showalter.

Filming on Spoiler Alert, from a screenplay by David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage and Ausiello, is set to begin in the fall in New York City.

In his 2017 memoir, Ausiello (played by Parsons in the film) unpacks the emotional maelstrom into which his relationship was plunged in the 11 months that took his partner, photographer Kit (Aldridge), from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his passing. Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance.

Field will play Kit’s mother, Marilyn.

Watch on Deadline

“Working with Sally Field has been the highlight of my career,” Showalter said. “I cannot wait to collaborate with her again. I know she will bring so much depth and humor to this pivotal role.”

Showalter is producing Spoiler Alert with Jordana Mollick via their Semi-Formal Productions. Parsons is producing with his That’s Wonderful Productions partners Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey. Ausiello, the president and editorial director of Deadline’s sister site TVLine, is executive producer.

Field, who is currently shooting Adam McKay’s drama series at HBO about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers playing Jessie Buss, is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson.