SAG-AFTRA Files NLRB Complaint Against Producers Of Films & TV Shows From DC Universe Over Clip Reuse On ‘DC Daily’

SAG-AFTRA has filed an NLRB complaint against the producers of the TV and theatrical productions of Warner Bros.’ DC Universe that seeks compensation for the reuse of clips from their shows on DC Daily, Warner Bros. Television’s short-lived web series that featured in-depth looks at the DC Universe.

The union, which has also filed a demand for arbitration, says its claim includes, but is not limited to, the reuse of clips from Doom Patrol.

“We are utilizing all resources on our end, but we need your help,” the union said in a message to its members Friday. “We are sending out this communication because we are seeking information regarding all known instances of clip reuse on the DC Daily web series.”

Members are urged to contact the union “if you believe this matter applies to you, and you have records of clips from Warner Bros. Pictures or Warner Bros. Television known to have aired on DC Daily.” Members are asked to provide the union with “all relevant information, including the production episode or film, corresponding performer contract (if available), a description of the clip reused (including the identifiable stunt, if applicable), and the DC Daily episode number in which the reuse occurred.”

Noting that the matter is “time sensitive,” the union said that “there will not be any extensions for submissions made after October 15, 2021.”