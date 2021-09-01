Mike Kraycik Reelected To SAG-AFTRA Board In Philly In Another Win For Fran Drescher’s Party

Mike Kraycik has been reelected to SAG-AFTRA’s national board representing Philadelphia – another win for a candidate backed by Fran Drescher’s Unite for Strength ruling party, which now appears likely to hold onto power in the national board room no matter who wins the national presidency – Drescher or Matthew Modine.

Kraycik defeated challenger Julie Stackhouse, who was supported by Modine’s MembershipFirst opposition party, by a vote of 294-178, with a third candidate, Joe Zarriello, receiving 59 votes. Other Drescher-supported candidates elected at the Philly local include Nicole Izanec, who ran unopposed for president; Marcus Goldman, who ran unopposed for vice president representing broadcasters; and Meagan Hill, who defeated Stackhouse 361-165 in the race for vice president representing actors.

With just one day left to go in the election, MembershipFirst will have a steep hill to climb to regain a majority of the national board seats, which it last held in 2009. Going into this year’s election, Unite for Strength and its allies held about two-thirds of the 80 national board seats.

Watch on Deadline

MembershipFirst picked up two national board seats with upset wins in Hawaii and Nevada, but incumbent board members backed by Unite for Strength were reelected in New England, New Mexico, Arizona-Utah and Chicago, and held onto uncontested board seats in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, the Twin Cities and Washington D.C.

New York and Los Angeles are the last of the union’s 25 locals that are still voting, and MembershipFirst will have to win big in L.A. – which accounts for half of SAG-AFTRA’s membership – to have any chance of regaining a majority. But only 14 national board seats are up for grabs there, while nine board seats are being contested in New York, which is a Unite for Strength stronghold.

Ballots in Los Angeles and New York, and in the races for national president and secretary-treasurer, will be counted on Thursday.