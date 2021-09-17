Stand-Up Comedian Sabrina Wu Joins Adele Lim Comedy Movie From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Wu will star as one of the four leads opposite Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu in Lionsgate’s untitled Adele Lim-directed comedy feature.

The movie, intended for an R rating, tells the epic journey of four Asian-American friends traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The Point Grey production was greenlit and fast-tracked for production, which begins this month. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens) wrote the movie with Teresa Hsiao (co-creator of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), from a story by the duo and Lim. All three are producing with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude are steering the movie for Lionsgate.

Wu is a Brooklyn-based standup comedian who was selected for the Women in Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival and Boston Comedy Festival. They are currently a writer on Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Wu is represented by WME.