Ryan Crosby Promoted To President of Publishing At Riot Games

Riot Games, League of Legends and Valorant publisher, has elevated Ryan Crosby to President of Publishing.

Crosby, who will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent, previously joined Riot in January 2021 as Head of Global Entertainment Marketing and Consumer Products. In the new role, Crosby will head Riot’s Worldwide Publishing group which comprises international publishing, global marketing, community relations, channel strategy, player support, localization, and other key functions.

“In his time at Riot, Ryan took ‘hitting the ground running’ to a whole new level and quickly proved that he has the vision and leadership to drive our Publishing division into the next chapter,” Laurent said. “Our ambitions across games, entertainment, and sports are massive and we need a leader who can see the endgame while keeping us grounded and player-focused in the ways that have made us successful for the past ten years. Ryan checks all theboxes with his years of gaming expertise and his experience at the intersection of technology and entertainment.”

During his tenure Crosby has helped build Riot’s Entertainment Marketing team and helmed the Consumer Products group. Under his direction, the Entertainment Marketing team crafted the go-to-market strategy and built anticipation for Riot’s upcoming Netflix animated series Arcane, launched the Sessions: Vi lo-fi music album, and drew viewers to the interactive concert experience featuring the League of Legends band Pentakill.

Before joining Riot, Crosby had more than 20 years of advertising and marketing experience, having worked for brands including Activision, Microsoft, and Netflix. He most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing at Hulu. At the streaming platform he oversaw marketing across the company’s brand, original content, licensed content, and Live TV businesses, as well as its consumer insights and internal creative studio.

“In my time in gaming and entertainment, I’ve been lucky to be part of many companies at important moments in their histories, but I believe that Riot is truly on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Crosby. “Riot’s deep and genuine commitment to players is a competitive advantage unlike any I’ve seen. I’m honored to lead a group of world-class Rioters as they deliver never-before-seen experiences to players around the world.”