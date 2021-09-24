Russell T Davies Returning To ‘Doctor Who’ As Showrunner

Russell T Davies is making a return to flagship BBC sci-fi show Doctor Who as showrunner, 12 years after he left the role, the BBC has announced.

Davies will succeed Chris Chibnall, who previously announced he will hand over the keys to the TARDIS next year. The show celebrates its 60th Anniversary in 2023.

Davies was behind the revival of the long-running series in 2005, propelling it back into the limelight, initially with Christopher Eccleston playing the titular time-traveling ‘Doctor’.

Jodie Whittaker – the first female to play the Time Lord – will star in the show’s 13th series, the last overseen by Chibnall, before vacating the role. That series will premiere later this year.

Since he left, Davies has had credits including Years and Years, A Very English Scandal and It’s a Sin

BBC Studios are partnering with Bad Wolf to produce Doctor Who.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now,” commented Davies.