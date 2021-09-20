RuPaul Slays Record For Emmy Wins By Person Of Color As ‘Drag Race’ Nabs Fourth Reality Competition Series Trophy

RuPaul has made Emmys history, again, shattering the record for the most Emmys won by a person of color as Drag Race nabs the Outstanding Competition Series honor for the fourth consecutive year.

Upon receiving the history-making honor from Allyson Felix and Jessica Long, the legendary Drag Race host dedicated his win to the LGBTQ community and queer youth.

“Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from all around the world. They’re so gracious to tell their stories of courage how to navigate this difficult life that’s more difficult today,” he said. “For you kids watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you.”

He continued: “We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru.”

At the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, RuPaul surpassed Something the Lord Made and Out of the Ashes cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, who previously held the record with five honors. Last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, RuPaul took home his sixth straight Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Watch on Deadline

The now Emmy-winning Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a season like none other as the latest group of fierce queens vied for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Drag Race crowned Los Angeles queen Symone the winner. Additional finalists were Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé.

Drag Race bested Netflix’s Nailed It!, Bravo’s Top Chef, CBS’ The Amazing Race and NBC’s The Voice.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has tallied a total of 24 Primetime Emmy Awards. The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions. VH1 has ordered new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Untucked! and Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The 73rd annual Emmys, which saw Cedric the Entertainer serve as host, aired Sunday on CBS. Watch RuPaul’s speech above.