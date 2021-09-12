RuPaul Picks Up Sixth Straight Reality Host Emmy & Credits “Kindness”

RuPaul has taken home his sixth straight Emmy win for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

It puts him in the same position as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who broke the Emmy record by winning the best actress in a comedy award six times in a row for her role in Veep.

The host of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race thanked all of the people in the business who have been “kind” in his acceptance speech, recalling his role hosting The American Music Show, which started in 1981.

“I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia. A little show called The American Music Show. They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind. I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award,” he said.

RuPaul beat Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, who was thought to have a chance in this category, the Queer Eye team of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, and Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

RuPaul has won this award every year since 2016, with Jane Lynch, host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night winning in 2015 and 2014.

It is the World of Wonder-produced show’s fourt win of the day, having picked up awards for Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program with Goloka Bolte, and Ethan Petersen, and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program with Nick Murray, and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program with Jamie Martin, Paul Cross, Ryan Mallick, and Michael Roha.

It comes a month after VH1 renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race for season 14, expected to launch in the new year, as well as companion series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.