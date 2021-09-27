‘Run The Burbs’: Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino & More Set As Main Cast Of CBC Family Comedy From Andrew Phung

EXCLUSIVE: CBC has set Rakhee Morzaria (Note to Self), Zoriah Wong (Nancy Drew) and Roman Pesino (Odd Squad) as part of the main cast of Run The Burbs, the upcoming family comedy from Kim’s Convenience alum Andrew Phung and The Secret Marathon‘s Scott Townend. The series is currently in production in and around Toronto and Hamilton.

Also joining the cast are Ali Hassan (CBC’s Laugh Out Loud), Julie Nolke (Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self), Jonathan Langdon (Utopia Falls), Simone Miller (Detention Adventure), Samantha Wan (Second Jen), Candy Palmater (The Candy Show), Chris Locke (Workin’ Moms) and Aurora Browne (Baroness von Sketch Show).

Created by Phung and Townend, Run the Burbs follows stay-at-home dad – Andrew Pham (Phung) – living and loving with his entrepreneurial, executive wife and two kids. The Phams are a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian-Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs.

Morzaria will play Andrew’s wife Camille Pham.

Wong will take on Andrew’s daughter Khia Pham.

Pesino will also play Andrew’s son Leo Pham.

Hassan is Camille’s father Ramesh.

Nolke will appear as Sam, Camille’s best friend.

Langon will portray the Pham’s nextdoor neighbor Hudson.

Miller is Hudson’s daughter, Mannix.

Wan is Cathy, the owner of a local bubble tea café.

Palmater is Candy, also a neighbor to the Pham family.

Locke joins the comedy as another neighbor, Sebastian.

Lastly, Browne will appear as Barb, the neighborhood permit assassin.

“We are so hyped and proud of this incredible group of performers that have joined us on this journey. We are introducing Canada to some amazingly talented new faces they may not have met before – including the amazing Rakhee Morzaria – alongside comedy rockstars like Ali Hassan, Aurora Brown, and Candy Palmater – they are all going to blow audiences away and take on the burbs like no one has before. We’re honoured to have this opportunity and it’s been our absolute pleasure working with CBC, Pier 21 Films, and Endeavor Content as we bring Run the Burbs to life,” said Phung.

Run the Burbs will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2022. Executive Producers are Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler and Bill Lundy (for Pier 21 Films), Phung, Scott Townend, and Aleysa Young. Shebli Zarghami serves as executive producer and showrunner. Producer is Jessica Daniel. Co-Executive Producers are Matt Kippen and Wendy Litner. Season One directors include Aleysa Young, Peter Wellington, Joyce Wong, Melanie Orr, and Justin Wu. Pier 21 Films produced the series.