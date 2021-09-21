‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+, Gets New Episodes Including Halloween Special

The Rugrats are back for more as Paramount+ renews the revival of the classic Nickelodeon series for Season 2.

The revival, which follows the titular tots and their imaginative shenanigans, features original cast members E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie as Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil, respectively. The voice cast also touts Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Ashley Rae Spillers, Tommy Dewey, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons and Michael McKean.

Paramount+ also revealed the premiere date for the second batch of Season 1 episodes, including the upcoming Halloween special.

The second batch of episodes, which will drop on October 7, will continue to see the Rugrats using their wild imaginations to defeat an outer-space villain, travel through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embark upon a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. The half-hour Halloween-themed special sees Tommy work with his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.

The original Rugrats series launched August 11, 1991, and became a phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, cementing its place in pop culture history through its characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman as co-producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Rugrats is the latest Nickelodeon series that found new life at Paramount+. Earlier this year, the streaming service brought back the hit sitcom iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove. The revival, which has been updated to match the maturity of its original audience, has been renewed for Season 2.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito added: “This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family. For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”