Ross Fineman Renews Overall Deal With A+E Studios, ‘The Fall’ & ‘Elsewhere’ Adaptations In the Works

EXCLUSIVE: Producer and literary manager Ross Fineman has signed a new multi-year overall development and production deal with A+E Studios, where he executive produces two David E. Kelley series, last season’s breakout hit Big Sky, which is headed into Season 2 on ABC in the post-Grey’s Anatomy slot, and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s novels, which recently wrapped production on its first season in Los Angeles. Under the pact, Fineman will continue to develop and produce projects for A+E Studios aimed at linear networks and streaming platforms.

Fineman’s current development slate includes The Fall, a thriller inspired by the Albert Camus tale of the same name; Elsewhere, a drama series based on the book by bestselling author Dean Koontz; and Beautiful Strange, a character drama from writer Lara Radulovich.

“With his keen eye for talent, excellent relationships, and an unrivaled work ethic, Ross has delivered captivating projects that resonate with audiences,” said Barry Jossen, President and Head of A+E Studios. “Ross shares our vision for locally-originated development with global appeal. He has an exciting slate of new projects that are ready to hit the market very soon.”

Fineman, whose previous series executive producing credits include Kelley’s Amazon drama Goliath as well as A&E’s Damien and FX’s Lights Out, started working with A+E Studios in 2017 and signed his first overall deal there a year later.

“I love working with A+E Studios from the top on down,” Fineman said. “Barry and Tana (Nugent Jamieson) are very supportive and tenacious in their passion for every project we have together. Their can-do attitude, our shared vision of the marketplace, and the support staff makes this a great home for me and my projects.”