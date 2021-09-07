WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth Moves Into Kids’ TV With Albert Whitman Media Deal; Will Adapt ‘Zapato Power’ & ‘Wish Library’

WarnerMedia-backed Rooster Teeth is moving into children’s programming with a slate deal with publishing company Albert Whitman Media.

The co-development and co-production partnership will see the two companies work on animated series for broadcast networks and digital platforms and has identified its first two development projects.

The two companies will adapt Zapato Power from author Jacqueline Jules with illustrations by Miguel Benítez and Wish Library, from author-creator Christine Evans, as animated series.

Zapato Power follows the adventures of Freddie Ramos, an ordinary kid growing up in a multi-ethnic city neighborhood who has always dreamt of becoming a superhero. When a mysterious gift turns out to be superpowered purple sneakers, his life is forever changed and our protagonist learns how to use his new-found powers for greater good.

Wish Library, features third-grader Raven and her friends as they discover the Wish Library, where its mysteriously Librarian promises to help solve problems with a simple wish. Every child at some point wishes that they could change something with a simple wish and the story responds to this innate desire with lots of humor.

“We are excited to join with Rooster Teeth Productions in the development of Albert Whitman & Company literary works as animated series for global audiences,” said Attila Gazdag, President of Albert Whitman Media. “Rooster Teeth has achieved a great degree of success with its original shows and we were impressed with their take on and passion for series adaptation of Albert Whitman’s book properties.”

“Rooster Teeth is delighted to expand its slate of animated properties to include Albert Whitman’s beloved books as we expand our storytelling efforts in the children’s genre,” said Ryan P. Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios. “Our mission has always been to spark long-lasting love with content franchises, and we are proud to say Rooster Teeth’s dedicated community of fans can now share their fandom across generations.”