‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For Season 2 By FX On Hulu, Will Return In 2022

Reservation Dogs’ Bear, Elora, Cheese and Willie will return for even more shenanigans on the reservation as FXhas renewed the comedy co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for Season 2. The sophomore season of Reservation Dogs is set to land in 2022.

The series stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacbos and Lane Factor as a group of Indigenous teenagers in rural Okmulgee, Oklahoma, who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

The first season, which currently touts a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was Deadline’s Show You Have To Watch back on August 3, also garnered positive reviews and social media buzz upon its debut in August. Reservation Dogs Season 1 will continue Monday with the sixth episode, “Hunting.” The season ender is set to air September 20.

Nick Grad, FX’s President of Original Programming, announced the series’ renewal on Thursday and shared the following: “We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season. Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

While Reservation Dogs boasts a primarily Indigenous cast on-screen, during the show’s TCA presentation, Harjo revealed that the writers room also consists of all Indigenous scribes – a milestone for Native American representation in television. With a comedic approach to Native American storytelling, Waititi added that he and Harjo sought to move beyond the stereotypes and tired narratives about the Indigenous community.

“We don’t want to depress people. There’s so much humor in our communities, so many jokes,” Waititi said during the TCA panel. “All they want to do is see us riding whales, talking to the trees, playing flutes on mountaintops and talking to ghosts and learning something from our grandmother. To subvert expectations is such a powerful thing.”

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch and produced by FX Productions.