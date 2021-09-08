Regé-Jean Page Hints At Possible Season 2 ‘Bridgerton’ Cameo

Officially, Regé-Jean Page is still an ex-cast member of Netflix’s Bridgerton, but apparently for the first time the actor is hinting – very carefully – that his Duke of Hastings could make a surprise, if brief, cameo in Season 2.

In an interview with British GQ, Page, asked about a cameo, responded, “I couldn’t possibly tell you!” Pressed for more, he offered, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

Netflix wouldn’t comment to GQ about the cameo possibility.

Last April, executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Vanity Fair she was surprised by the fan reaction to the character’s departure and seemed to dismiss calls for the return of the duke and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton. “We gave them their happily ever after!,” Rhimes said.

Page is set to appear in Netflix’s Russo brothers’ thriller The Grey Man with Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, and the 2023 feature Dungeons & Dragons with Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.