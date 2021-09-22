‘Reboot’: Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean & Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Also cast in the project are Rachel Bloom, in her return to series television after her starring turn on her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu.

In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Calum Worthy also stars.

Bibb plays Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a prince.

Bloom plays Hannah, the young, hip writer with a fresh take on old sitcom Step Right Up.

McKean plays Gordon, the hacky, narcissistic creator of late 90’s sitcom Step Right Up.

Yu plays Elaine who came from the tech world but now finds herself out of her comfort zone covering the reboot of Step Right Up.

Reboot is created by Levitan, who co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom. It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Jeff Morton and Danielle Stokdyk, president of Levitan’s production company. 20th Television, where Levitan is under an overall deal, is the studio.

2020-21 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Bibb is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management. Bloom is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels. Michael McKean is repped by APA and Harriet Sternberg Management. Yu is repped by Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic Management and A3 Artists Agency.