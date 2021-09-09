‘Real World’ Producer Bunim/Murray Productions Finalizes Senior Team With Executive Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind series including The Real World: Homecoming and The Challenge: All Stars, has finalized its senior team with a series of executive promotions.

This comes after Julie Pizzi was named President in February.

Dani Wassel, who has been with the Banijay-owned company for 11 years, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and Erica Ross has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Development.

Wassel, a member of BMP’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Counsel, oversees all day-to-day business and legal affairs matters in connection to development, production and distribution of all BMP programming.

Ross originally got her start in reality TV production with Bunim/Murray in 2001. She has developed and produced the studio’s series including The Real World Homecoming: New York for Paramount+, Family or Fiancé and Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN and the recently launched Born For Business on Peacock. She also has served as a supervising producer on numerous seasons of BMP’s Road Rules and The Challenge for MTV.

Related Story Bunim/Murray Names Julie Pizzi As President

In between two stints at Bunim/Murray, Ross was at Magical Elves, where she worked on the culinary competition Top Chef (Bravo) for eleven seasons. She has also served as a producer/showrunner for several other production companies, including PB&J Television, 51 Minds, and Fullscreen.

Watch on Deadline

These promotions follow the promotions of Rupert Dobson, Farnaz Farjam and John Greco earlier this year.

Separately, Steve Ezell has joined BMP as Vice President, Development and Jacob Lane has been promoted to Vice President, Post Creative. Michael Driscoll has been named Director of Development and Luc Tousignant and Jake D’Onofrio have both been named Director of Creative Development.

“We have incredible talent at BMP and we endeavor to keep the momentum of our success by promoting individuals who have been responsible for creating, developing, producing and editing signature series for our label,” said Pizzi.

Dobson added, “It’s fantastic that we can continue to retain and grow such great talent. This team continues to make us stronger as we navigate the evolving marketplace.”