‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed At HBO Through 2024

Bill Maher is sticking with HBO. The host of late-night talk show Real Time with Bill Maher has signed with the WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network to keep the series on through 2024.

The deal adds two more seasons to the run of the show, which has been on the network since 2003.

Maher and the show have spent the last 18 months, like many other late-night shows, navigating the pandemic. During the height of the crisis, he filmed the show in his backyard and was one of the first shows to bring back a small audience last September. Maher also ended his consecutive appearance streak back in May when he tested positive for Covid despite being vaccinated.

Real Time with Bill Maher is exec produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is co-exec producer, Matt Wood is producer and Paul Casey is director.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said, “After 19 seasons, Real Time with Bill Maher remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues. His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at Real Time.”

“I’m thrilled to be signing such a fabulous deal with the bestest network,” said Maher. “What can I say – beginner’s luck.”