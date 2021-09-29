Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months.

In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Lastly, Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Related Story Sydney Park Joins Sydney Chandler In Showtime Sex Trafficking Drama Pilot 'Coercion'

Patel will recur as Dr. Henry, a charming doctor who is confident about his effect on women and his intuitive ability to really listen to them – when, in fact, he’s often doing more talking than listening.

The Showtime series is executive produced by Lisa Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Patel recently starred in the docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, which he created and executive produced. His additional film and TV credits include Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Long Shot, Come As You Are, Master of None and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Patel also co-directed and starred in the 2015 documentary Meet the Patels . He is repped by Management 360 and Buchwald.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch has added Adam Croasdell (Reign) to its cast as recurring. He will appear opposite stars Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom. The series debuts Sunday, January 30.

Croasdell will recur as Clive Grayson. A struggling British actor, Clive is married to Nicky Roman (Anna Friel) and is the father of their two adopted kids, Ace (Inigo Pascual) and Tatum.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as Executive Music Producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

Additional cast members are Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Martha Migareda, Emma Milani and Eva Amurri.

Croasdell previously appeared in British shows Peak Practice, The Chase, EastEnders and Agatha Christie’s Poirot. His American television credits include Preacher, Once Upon A Time, NCIS, NCIS: LA and Supernatural. He is also a voice artist who has lent his talent to a number of notable gaming titles including Fallout, the Middle Earth series and Final Fantasy XV. He will appear in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.